22.65 million impacted by Aflac cyberattack in June

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A June cyberattack against Georgia-based Aflac resulted in more than 22 million people’s private information being accessed.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the cyberattack was reported over the summer.

Aflac, a Fortune 500 insurance company based in Columbus, announced after months of review of the cyberattack, learned millions were affected and is now taking steps to inform the account holders.

“To date, Aflac is not aware of any fraudulent use of personal information and — along with third-party partners — will continue to monitor any fraudulent activity," the company said in a statement.

Review of the accessed files showed hat personal information associated with 22.65 million people was involved.

The company said they secured accounts that were identified as potentially impacted and took additional security steps, including password reset procedures and continued monitoring for suspicious activity.

Now that the detailed review of their files is complete, Aflac said they were detailing resources available to those impacted from the intrusion and notifying them that their information may have been compromised.

