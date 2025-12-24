AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ program for holidays, starts Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — AAA, the Auto Club Group, announced the activation for their year-end holiday safety program “Tow to Go.”

The program runs beginning 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2026 to help keep impaired drivers off of the roads.

The towing service is free and confidential for those in need.

AAA said the service is available to both AAA members and non-members and is designed to function as a last-resort safety net when designated drivers or rideshare services fall through.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The holidays are meant for joy, not tragedy caused by impaired driving,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA- The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “We urge Georgians to plan ahead: choose a designated driver, arrange a ride share, or use public transportation. And if those plans fall through, AAA’s Tow to Go is here as an extra safety net, our gift to the community to ensure everyone gets home safely and can celebrate the season with their loved ones.”

AAA said this is how the program works:

Available: 6 PM Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, until 6 AM Friday, Jan. 2, 2026

Call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO Where: Florida, Georgia , Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend)

Florida, , Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend) What: A free tow and ride home within 10 miles for impaired drivers

A free tow and ride home within 10 miles for impaired drivers Who: Available to both AAA members and non-members

Available to both AAA members and non-members Note: Service cannot be scheduled in advance and should only be used as a backup plan

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group