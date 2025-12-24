Big Brother contestant from Atlanta recovering from heart attack, multiple cardiac events

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman who appeared on the most recent season of reality show Big Brother is recovering from a heart attack.

A GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses says 35-year-old Mickey Lee is in critical, but stable, condition.

Lee, who competed on Season 27 of Big Brother, is said to be in the intensive care unit while recovering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GoFundMe, Lee suffered multiple cardiac arrests and now faces a long and uncertain road to recovery.

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition,” the GoFundMe says. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

Just before noon on Wednesday, the fundraiser had already received $27,935 out of the $40,000 it is working to raise.

You can learn more about the GoFundMe and how to support Mickey Lee here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group