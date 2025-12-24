22-year-old arrested for murder in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced a man was in custody for a murder in downtown Athens. He was arrested the day after the shooting.

According to police, Jamarioun Clark was charged with the murder of Anargyros Mantas, who was found shot at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Pulaski Street on Dec. 18.

When officers first arrived at the intersection, they found the 26-year-old Mantas in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Mantas was taken to a hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

Police investigated the shooting and identified Clark, 22 of Madison, as a suspect and issued warrants for his arrest on aggravated assault, felony murder, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Clark was arrested on Dec. 19 in Newton County for those charges.

Athens-Clarke police said Clark’s arrest was assisted by a partnership with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Covington Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officers did not reveal a potential motive for the shooting. The investigation remains active.

