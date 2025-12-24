Citizens’ complaints uncover meth trafficking at Georgia home

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Statesboro on Dec. 18.

The operation was initiated following several citizen complaints regarding drug activity in the area, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In response to numerous complaints about drug-related activities around Van Buren Street and Elm Street, Bulloch County deputies conducted an investigation. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Van Buren Street, resulting in drug seizures, including trafficking amounts of methamphetamine.

The operation resulted in the arrests of Rotema Alexander Watson, Frances Howard, and Roshaunda Johnson at the Van Buren Street home. Watson faces multiple serious charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Following the first raid, investigators moved to an apartment on Elm Street, where they arrested Purlay Tashawn Johnson and others. Purlay was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, deputies said.

The complete list of charges includes severe offenses for Watson, who has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, among others. Howard was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, while Johnson faces charges related to the unlawful use of communication facilities.

Other suspects arrested from the Elm Street home included Imonee McClouden, James Campbell, Shamari Harris and Ryan Thomas, all facing various drug-related charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group