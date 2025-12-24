Swastikas spray painted on walking trail in popular Roswell park

ROSWELL, Ga. — A local pastor out for a walk in Roswell earlier this week found several hate symbols spray painted along the trail in a popular park.

Brian Webb found several swastikas around Old Mill Park in Roswell, that were seemingly put there on the last day of Hanukkah.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna went to the park on Wednesday and saw the symbols still there.

But who’s responsible for getting rid of them? We’re looking into it, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group