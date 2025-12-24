Raw oysters linked to nationwide Salmonella outbreak, including in Georgia, CDC says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based CDC is sharing a new warning about a Salmonella outbreak affecting in nearly half of the states.

They said on Tuesday that raw oysters are linked to the ongoing outbreak in 22 states, including Georgia.

Across the country, 64 people have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella.

Four of those cases have been reported in Georgia, which is the fifth highest amount of any state.

The CDC says that people are being hospitalized at a higher rate than expected when compared to other Salmonella outbreaks linked to oysters.

They suggest cooking oysters to avoid becoming sick, and are reminding people that hot sauce and lemon juice do not kill the germs in raw oysters.

You can read the CDC’s full report here.

