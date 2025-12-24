‘A Christmas miracle?’ $1.7B Powerball jackpot up for grabs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All eyes are on tonight’s Powerball drawing as one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history is up for grabs.

The estimated $1.7 billion prize has lottery players across metro Atlanta lining up in hopes of a Christmas miracle.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach found plenty of buzz Wednesday morning at the RaceTrac on Clairmont Road, where the lottery machine was already humming as customers stopped in to buy tickets.

“Only one ticket wins,” one player said, and that single ticket could be worth $1.7 billion.

After a nearly billion-dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold in Newnan just last month, many are wondering: Why couldn’t lightning strike twice in metro Atlanta?

“Lightning strikes all the time around here,” one hopeful player said. “We’re in the city of the winners.”

The Powerball jackpot, now the fourth-largest in U.S. history, has been climbing since September. With numbers this big, even people who rarely play say they felt compelled to give it a shot.

“One billion is ridiculous,” another player said. “Who’s not going to play?”

For many, the dream isn’t flashy; it’s practical. Several players said they’d use the money to pay off bills, secure housing, or take care of family needs. One woman shared that she would buy her late mother’s home if she won.

While the jackpot total is eye-popping, the cash option would be about $781 million, and after federal taxes, the take-home amount would be closer to $492 million.

Still, with Christmas just hours away, players say even the chance is enough to make spirits bright.

You can watch the Powerball drawings Monday, Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

