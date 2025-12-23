Metro Atlanta hoping lightning strikes twice and someone wins $1.6B

ATLANTA — Last month, someone in Newnan won the $980 million Mega Millions drawing, and now the community is hoping for another win.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan spoke with Georgia Lottery players hoping to get lucky during Monday night’s $1.6 billion Powerball drawing.

“Lightning strikes all the time around here. We in the city of winners,” Demitri Davis said.

But Davis said if you want to win, you have to have a strategy.

“I give it to God. It comes to numbers; if you think of it, go to it. If you need a number [randomly], look at your clock, look at your dashboard. You keep seeing these numbers; that’s a calling. Go to the counter and play your money for it,” he said.

The estimated cash value is approximately $735.3 million.

It’s so much money that even people who never play had to get in on the action.

“One billion is ridiculous, so who is not going to play?” one woman named Virginia said.

“It had gotten so large, we thought, ‘Why not try?’ We never play,” Alex Lewis said.

Most people say they have a plan for the money, but aren’t planning on going crazy.

“Pay off my bills,” Sharrita Hunt said.

“My mom just passed away, so I’m going to get my mom’s house,” Lewis said.

