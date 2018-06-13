  • Multiple people injured in explosion at Roswell home

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Roswell Fire Department is investigating an explosion that happened at a home on Pine Grove Point Drive.

    According to a news release multiple people have been injured. Authorities say two people were treated on scene and then taken to Grady Hospital with second and third degree burns.

    Another person was injured but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

