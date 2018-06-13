0 FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in U.S., Canada, Mexico

ATLANTA - FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America over Moroccan bid. Matches will be held in U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The joint bid from North America offers a choice from 23 stadiums including three each in Canada and Mexico, which are each scheduled to host 10 games. The United States would stage 60 games, and the 87,000-capacity MetLife Stadium near New York is proposed for the final.

Here's a closer look at the bids:

MONEY

The big numbers for projected budgets, revenues and profits used in World Cup and Olympic bidding are best treated with caution.

FIFA foresaw at least $1.76 billion from North American estimates of selling 5 million match tickets. However, that would have to cover $390 million in expected stadium rental fees. Hospitality sales are predicted at $1.3 billion.

Morocco's combined tickets and hospitality revenue would be $1.07 billion, according to FIFA analysis. Free use of stadiums is promised.

Morocco topped only one of the nine categories scored by FIFA - offering lower tournament running costs due to planning for 14 stadiums in only 12 cities compared with a 16-stadium, 16-city project in three countries.

On broadcast rights income for FIFA, Morocco stresses its sweet spot in a time zone that's good for European and African viewers.

Picking the North Americans would earn FIFA $300 million in bonuses from broadcasters, including Fox and Telemundo, who already secured 2026 rights three years ago before knowing if it would be a "home" tournament. FIFA awarded those in a no-tender process to avoid legal action for moving the 2022 tournament dates in Qatar from the middle to the end of the year.

POLITICS

A World Cup vote always has real world politics factored in.

President Donald Trump's attempted travel ban targeting some Muslim-majority countries, and some comments that offended African and Central American countries, framed some of the early 2026 campaigning.

Although FIFA vice president Sandor Csanyi on Tuesday said "I think there is no anti-United feeling."

In recent weeks, Trump publicly reminded traditional U.S. allies he is watching who they support when FIFA publishes each national football federation's pick after the vote.

The Western Sahara issue also arose in campaigning, with some voters reminded that Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975. The Polisario Front liberation movement aims to end Morocco's presence there.

"Football people have to stay away from non-football reasons (to vote)," said Estonia football president Aivar Pohlak, who is a FIFA ethics committee judge.

TRANSPORT

North America's bid is spread over four time zones and will necessitate air travel for a large percentage of traveling fans, and FIFA's panel was unimpressed with some city public transport services.

Morocco promises fans can move around the country by road or train in a single time zone aligned with big European television markets. FIFA's panel classed as "medium risk" Morocco's plans for "a very large number of ambitious" transport projects by 2026.

VOTING

Though FIFA voters rarely reveal their intentions in advance, the North Americans appear to have enough momentum to carry the 104 votes which would guarantee a first-ballot victory.

With FIFA rules denying the candidate countries a vote, and Kosovo expected to be absent, 206 of FIFA's 211 member federations should take part. Previously, FIFA's elected board members chose World Cup hosts in private.

