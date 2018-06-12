COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Investigators said that while they raided a home at which people were suspected of selling drugs, they found an Atlanta police officer who was not assigned to the investigation.
The College Park SWAT team raided a home in the Alexandria Landing apartment complex on Godby Road this week.
Investigators were looking for suspects Jeremy Lane and Tony Robinson. When they kicked down the door, they found Lane and Robinson and also found Officer Iris Rowe, who appeared to be hanging out with the two men.
Officials arrested all three individuals and attempted to question Rowe about whether she had any involvement in the drug activity. She chose not to make any statements.
“Investigating officers were able to find a large amount of marijuana and an assortment of pills inside of the apartment,” authorities told Channel 2 Action News.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes uncovers the other items investigators found and digs into Rowe’s background, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}