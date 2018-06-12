  • Officials investigating accidental shooting at local park

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say they are investigating a shooting at a Paulding County park.

    The Paulding County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to a shooting at Sara Babb Park in Dallas around 12:30 p.m.

    According to preliminary information, the shooting was accidental and the suspect and victim were in a car at the park.

    The suspect was taken in to custody.

