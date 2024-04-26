Murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at Hampton home

HAMPTON, Ga. — SWAT teams surrounded a home in a Hampton neighborhood Friday afternoon after they got a tip that a murder suspect was hiding out there.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where an armored vehicle was parked in a home’s front yard and a SWAT teams sent a robot inside the home.

Police said the suspect that was arrested, who wasn’t identified, was wanted on RICO charges and gang activity out of Spalding County.

It’s unclear if the person who was arrested was the same one potentially wanted on murder charges.

Police did not say what murder the suspect was wanted for.

