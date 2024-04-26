Newnan police issue hilarious BOLO for women accused of stealing $4,000 in clothes from Belk's

NEWNAN — Newnan police issued a hilarious BOLO for two women they say stole more than $4,000 worth of clothing from Belk’s.

“Good Morning Facebook Land!!!!! and we are back with Season 1 Episode 3 of ‘Sticky Finger Customers,’” police wrote. “Detective Godfrey wants to meet up with them since their actions led them to win a luxury vacation grand prize (located at 560 Greison Trail, the jail’s location), which consists of more free clothing with slippers, exquisite meals, and top-notch lodging.”

Police said the women were caught on camera in the store on March 27 after they got into a secured area and put thousands of dollars in clothes into two large bags. They then walked out of the store and then returned and filled up another large bag.

“Let’s all band together and find these women because I would hate for them to miss out on their winnings,” police wrote.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call 678-673-5355.

