Man accused of poisoning Smyrna officers faces new charge as third victim comes forward, court says

SMYRNA, Ga. — According to a new warrant from Cobb County courts, the man accused of sending two Smyrna Police Department officers to the hospital is facing a new charge and another victim is involved.

Little Stone is in jail and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

In February, court documents obtained by Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell said Stone walked into the Smyrna Police Department with documents intended for the police chief.

In the documents shared with Channel 2 Action News, investigators say Stone was talking to the desk clerk when he handed paperwork to the officers. Minutes later, the officers started feeling extremely fatigued, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness, and had difficulty breathing.

Both officers were taken to the hospital.

Now, Stone is facing an intent-to-murder charge connected to a third victim.

New court documents say Stone is accused of assaulting a third victim, leading to another charge of intent to murder.

The document says on March 2, a pastor at Second Smyrna Baptist Church, came to Smyrna Police Headquarters to report that one of the administrative workers at the church came in contact with papers left by Stone and had been out sick since the exposure.

Turner says he went to the police after seeing a news story on Stone about the incident with the officers.

He further explained that the employee located papers, similar to those given to the officers, near the door. The worker touched the papers and placed them inside the church.

They were later found by the pastor’s wife. Two weeks later, the pastor’s wife located the papers and placed them in his bible. When he looked at the papers, he noticed Stone’s name on them and realized that it was the same man from the news story.

Turner realized that the church employee had been out sick since Feb. 10, when they found the papers under the door and suspected that they had been exposed to the substance as well. Court documents say all of her symptoms were consistent with those described by the SPD officers.

On March 12, the employee confirmed to authorities that they had been suffering from severe illness since Feb. 10, but that they had not initially linked the exposure to the paperwork to their illness.

Documents say the church’s location is adjacent to the Smyrna Police Headquarters building. The building is on the direct path known to be taken by Mr. Stone on the day of the officers’ exposure.

The FBI assisted the Smyrna Police Department with the case, testing the paperwork to determine what kind of substance was on it. The new court documents do not reveal what that substance was.

