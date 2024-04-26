QuikTrip is closing its Midtown Atlanta store, says its partly due to crime

ATLANTA — QuikTrip is closing its Midtown Atlanta store on Peachtree next month.

The company said it’s partly because of crime.

The QuikTrip on Peachtree was their first store that was not a gas station.

On Thursday, the company said it will be closing the store on May 3, because of safety concerns and low performance.

QuikTrip said they are closing its pilot concept and talked about what they’re doing to make a “meaningful change.”

A press release from the company stated that QuikTrip monitors performance metrics and expectations for each of its stores. Regarding the safety of customers and employees, after evaluating this location, it did not meet the company’s expectations.

They also provided a few public safety factors contributing to the closure of the location and ways to make change:

QT is taking a different approach than many in the industry and retail sector when it comes to addressing public safety issues.

Rather than simply closing stores, QT is taking a comprehensive approach to create meaningful change in the communities where it operates, including Atlanta.

QT is supporting and working with local community organizations that are making a positive impact on the root causes driving public safety issues like homelessness, addiction, and youth services.

QT is also making investments to support local law enforcement and first responders in the communities where their employees and customers live and work.

Aisha Jefferson, corporate communications manager for QuikTrip, said in a statement:

“Eight years ago, we opened our first non-gas store on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta as a pilot concept. On May 3, we’re bringing that pilot concept to a close. While we will end our non-gas pilot in Midtown, QT is more committed to Atlanta than ever. In fact, while we continue to open new locations in the Greater Atlanta Metro area, we are in the process of identifying a new Atlanta location for a full-service QT that we hope to have online within the next 2-3 years. QT continues to invest heavily in Atlanta, not just in our stores, but in the community. Last year alone, QuikTrip made over $7 million in philanthropic investments across the greater Atlanta area toward homelessness, addiction, and youth services.”

They decided to use the pilot concept as a “learning experience” to help the brand as it expands.

