Former Ga. high school football player fighting for his life after “mortifying” injury at paper mill

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man suffered a “mortifying” injury at the paper mill where he works and is now fighting for his life.

Timothy Obenlander works at International Paper Mill in Rome. An accident on the job Thursday night led to Obenlander suffering from cardiac arrest, pulmonary contusions and an anoxic brain injury.

“My sweet Timothy is currently fighting for his life and we are fighting with him,” his girlfriend, Maria Lon, wrote on Facebook. “There is nothing more powerful than prayer. We need each and every one of you to plead to our God to save our precious boy.”

The family didn’t provide details about how the accident happened.

The community is planning to gather for a prayer vigil outside the hospital in Floyd County this afternoon.

Obenlander played football on his high school team, the Coosa High School Eagles.

Lon has set up a GoFundMe to help with Obenlander’s medical expenses.

