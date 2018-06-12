GBI investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 person confirm dead

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been called out to Walton County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Investigators said the incident happened along Lovers Lane in Monroe.
The GBI confirmed two people were shot and one person is dead.
The GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Two people shot. One subject is deceased. We are working to gather details now. pic.twitter.com/v7aI4vCuLD— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 12, 2018
