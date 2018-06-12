  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 person confirm dead

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been called out to Walton County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

    Investigators said the incident happened along Lovers Lane in Monroe.

    The GBI confirmed two people were shot and one person is dead. 

