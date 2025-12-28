Police investigating death in northeast Conyers neighborhood

CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department said it was investigating a homicide at a home in northeast Conyers.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a person shot call in the Callaway Crossing area on Sunday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and there are no outstanding threats to the public.

The victim was not identified, pending notice to their family.

