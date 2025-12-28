Police investigating death in northeast Conyers neighborhood

CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department said it was investigating a homicide at a home in northeast Conyers.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a person shot call in the Callaway Crossing area on Sunday.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody and there are no outstanding threats to the public.
The victim was not identified, pending notice to their family.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Plane crashes behind home in DeKalb County, 2 injured
- Atlanta officer among 2 found dead in home
- Brigitte Bardot, 1960s French sex symbol turned militant animal rights activist, dies at 91
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group