0 Atlanta officer arrested in drug raid resigns, apologizes in handwritten note

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer arrested in a raid in which $30,000 in drugs was seized resigned from the Atlanta Police Department Wednesday.

[READ MORE: Atlanta police officer arrested in raid where $30K in drugs were seized]

On Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., the College Park Special Operations team raided a unit in the Alexandria Landing apartment complex on Godby Road.

Investigators were looking for suspects Jeremy Laye and Tony Robinson. When they kicked down the door, they found Laye and Robinson and also found Officer Iris Rowe.

“Investigating officers were able to find a large amount of marijuana and an assortment of pills inside of the apartment,” authorities told Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

The drugs had a street value of approximately $30,000, according to the College Park Police Department.

Police also found high-caliber weapons, ammunition, nearly $8,000 in cash and Rowe's uniform, badge, vest, radio and ID. In the trunk of Rowe's Nissan, they found more drugs and two guns, including an AR-15.

The Atlanta Police Department said they contacted Rowe Wednesday and notified her that she would be "dismissed from employment" Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rowe chose to instead resign from the police department in a handwritten note saying:

On today, Wednesday June 13, 2018, I, Iris Rowe will be resigning from the Atlanta Police Department. I would like to send me deepest apologies to the department, and others for this shameful act.

- Iris Rowe

Breaking from #AtlantaPolice: resignation letter from officer caught up in drug case. “...my deepest apologies... for this shameful act.” @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vRqi9Rl0hZ — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) June 13, 2018

Rowe faces three drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of illegal drugs in a drug-free zone.

Rowe joined the Atlanta Police Department in July 2016 and was a mobile patrol officer in Zone 3 for nearly a year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.