  • 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a DeKalb County gas station

    The shooting was reported on the 1000 block of North Hairston Road near Stone Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that one person was killed and the other victim's condition was unknown.

    Channel 2's Sophia Choi said that a person was arrested at a second crime scene. 

