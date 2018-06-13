1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a DeKalb County gas station
The shooting was reported on the 1000 block of North Hairston Road near Stone Mountain Wednesday afternoon.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that one person was killed and the other victim's condition was unknown.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi said that a person was arrested at a second crime scene.
