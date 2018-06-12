  • SWAT situation underway at Cobb County hotel

    By: Matt Johnson

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Officers from several different agencies have surrounded a Cobb County hotel. 

    Channel 2 Action News has learned that a suspect is in a standoff with authorities at the Araamada Inn on South Cobb Drive. 

    According to the Douglas County Sheriff, the suspect was wanted out of Douglasville.

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed many different law enforcement vehicles at the scene. 

