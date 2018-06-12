SWAT situation underway at Cobb County hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Officers from several different agencies have surrounded a Cobb County hotel.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that a suspect is in a standoff with authorities at the Araamada Inn on South Cobb Drive.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff, the suspect was wanted out of Douglasville.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed many different law enforcement vehicles at the scene.
