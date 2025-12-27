9-year-old bitten by dog, hospitalized with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’

DALLAS, Ga. — A 9-year-old child was taken to a hospital after being bitten by a family dog Saturday, Dallas Police Dept. said.
Police said they dispatched officers at about 12:24 p.m. to the pavilion at Vista Lake subdivision in response to the animal bite call.
The child was taken to a local hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said.
The dog bite is under investigation.
The circumstances behind the attack is currently not known.
This is a developing story.
