2 face dozens of charges after 100 animals, including horse, rescued from hoarding house

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two Hall County residents face dozens of animal cruelty charges after the county’s Animal Services rescued 100 animals from a home in Gainesville as part of a hoarding investigation.

Now, Eric Autry and Lynn Jones face 88 charges, according to Hall County officials.

Animal control officers were called to a home on Honeysuckle Road on Dec. 19, where they found dozens of animals living in concerning conditions.

Channel 2 Action News reported when officials said the rescue at the alleged hoarder house included retrieval of 82 dogs, seven cats, eight rabbits, a horse, a bird and a fish.

After taking the animals from the home, Hall County Animal Services said they were all being evaluated and getting the care they needed but were not available for adoption or rescue placements at the time.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both Autry and Jones were awarded bonds and posted $27,000 each for their release.

The two were released from the county jail on Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more specifics about the charges Autry and Jones face.

