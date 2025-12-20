100 animals rescued from Gainesville home in hoarding case

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hall County Animal Services rescued 100 animals from a Gainesville home Friday as part of an ongoing hoarding investigation, officials said.

Animal control officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Honeysuckle Road around 10 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Inside the home, officers found dozens of animals living in concerning conditions.

Officials say the rescue included 82 dogs, seven cats, eight rabbits, one horse, one bird, and one fish.

All of the animals were removed from the property and are in the care of the Hall County Animal Shelter, where they are undergoing veterinary evaluations and receiving appropriate care.

The HCAS says at this time, the animals are not yet available for adoption or rescue placements. The case remains under investigation by Hall County Animal Control, and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Community members who want to help can support the animals by donating to the Friends of Hall County Animal Services Fund. Those interested in adopting, fostering or volunteering can visit the Hall County Animal Shelter Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

