Thieves crash van into Midtown CVS, try to steal ATM, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - A Midtown CVS was burglarized early Wednesday morning, police said. 

    Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News a white van crashed through the front doors of the CVS at Ansley Mall around 4:30 a.m.

    Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that four men tried to get cash out of an ATM but weren't able to get in to it. They also weren't able to remove the machine.

    Photos from the scene show shattered glass and extensive damage to the front of the store. It's unclear if anything was stolen. 

    Police are searching for a white Ford Econoline van with back end damage.  

