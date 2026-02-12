Giant tree falls in woman’s yard from next-door property, sits for weeks

ATLANTA — A tree has taken over the yard of a 73-year-old woman, and she says it fell from property next door.

The home is near a creek on Avon Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Brenda Dixon, the homeowner, told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan that she has been working for weeks to get answers.

It came down during one of the winter storms weeks ago.

The windows of a car broke with branches inside, and large limbs blocked the back door of his house.

The homeowner says it fell from property she doesn’t believe is hers.

“All of the sudden, I heard something, and I ran to the bedroom,” she said. “And after it settled down, I go to the kitchen, I open the door. All I could see was the big tree.”

The backside of Brenda Dixon’s property is covered in this tree, that appears to have snapped.

It’s going on three weeks since this tree came down. She said she was told it didn’t fall from her property.

The City of Atlanta said Wednesday they don’t have property adjacent to Brenda’s home. County property maps say “no property information” for the creek bed next to her home.

She’s been searching for answers.

“No responses, I called all those 11 numbers - 911, 211, 311, 411,” she said.

All the while, this tree has left her home with holes in the roof. A truck was damaged, a second car crumpled.

A friend who lives with Brenda is trapped inside after the tree damaged the wheelchair lift.

“That’s the back door and that’s where my friend comes out to come to go to the doctor,” Brenda said.

She says her homeowner’s insurance was canceled last year because of her roof, but she is determined to get this tree cut out of her yard, her house and her life.

In the meantime, Brenda says family has put up tarps on the house to help mitigate the damage until she can get some help.

If no one helps?

“Then I’m just going to have to wait until I can save up enough money or try to get some money from some of my friends,” she said.

