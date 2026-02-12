Residents at Atlanta high-rise wake up to second day without power

ATLANTA — Residents living inside a 26-story high-rise in midtown Atlanta are waking up for the second morning in a row without electricity.

The outage is affecting the Twelve Midtown building at 17th Street and Atlantic Station. Video from the scene shows most of the building in darkness, with only one unit visibly illuminated.

Residents say the building has been without power since Tuesday night.

Georgia Power told Channel 2 Action News that everything on its end is functioning properly and confirmed the building’s account is in good standing. According to the utility company, the issue does not appear to be related to its service.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to building management for information on the cause of the outage and when power may be restored, but has not received a response.

It is unclear how many residents are affected or what may have caused the disruption.

