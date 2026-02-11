3 charged after alleged abuse at Georgia daycare

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into alleged child abuse at a Georgia daycare facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the case began in September 2025, when a parent reported possible abuse at a daycare formerly known as Just Kidding Daycare, on Cedric Street in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the allegations. Authorities say that investigation ultimately determined the incident met the criminal threshold for child abuse.

Detectives also discovered that the former daycare owner and a supervisor allegedly failed to report the abuse to authorities, despite being legally required to do so as mandated reporters under Georgia law.

TRENDING STORIES:

Following the investigation, three people were arrested on Monday:

Sarah Luke – Charged with cruelty to children in the second degree

Cristi Hall, daycare supervisor – Charged with tampering with evidence and failure to report child abuse

Nicholas Miller, former daycare owner – Charged with failure to report child abuse

All three were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Under Georgia law, certain professionals are considered mandated reporters and are required to report any suspected child abuse immediately. Those individuals include medical personnel, teachers, school employees, child care workers, counselors, clergy members, law enforcement officers, and others who regularly work with children.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office takes all reports of child abuse extremely seriously,” the agency said in a statement. “Protecting the safety and well-being of children in our community remains a top priority.”

Officials are urging anyone who suspects child abuse to report it immediately to local law enforcement or the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group