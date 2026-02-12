Woman shot, killed in DeKalb shopping center parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a shopping center on Memorial Drive, where they found a woman who had been shot and killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the shopping center that includes the Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market.

Police have identified the woman as Precious Jones, 33.

Zanbria Arrington, 23, has been arrested and is charged with murder. She is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Channel 2’s Cory James was on the scene as the police’s investigation centered around a car.

Witnesses say an argument broke out before the shooting around 6 p.m.

Police have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.

James saw as friends and family mourned the loss of Jones, shedding tears over someone they loved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group