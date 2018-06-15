Suspect wanted for shooting man to death outside strip mall in broad daylight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a man they said shot and killed a man outside a busy strip mall in broad daylight.
The incident happened Tuesday in the 5600 block of Redan Road. Police were called to the scene and found Anthony Jordan, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Channel 2 Action News obtained surveillance video that shows a man firing four shots in a parking lot, sending people running for their lives.
“There’s pedestrians all over the parking lot.” Video shows a man who doesn’t seem to care who sees him as he kills a man in broad daylight. He even shoots right past a man in the parking lot. @ 11 pic.twitter.com/TPJZMG3x6q— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) June 15, 2018
Police said the suspect cased the victim for about 45 minutes before the violence ensued.
Why police believe the suspect may have military or police training, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
