  Suspect wanted for shooting man to death outside strip mall in broad daylight

    By: Carl Willis

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a man they said shot and killed a man outside a busy strip mall in broad daylight.

    The incident happened Tuesday in the 5600 block of Redan Road. Police were called to the scene and found Anthony Jordan, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. 

    Channel 2 Action News obtained surveillance video that shows a man firing four shots in a parking lot, sending people running for their lives.

    Police said the suspect cased the victim for about 45 minutes before the violence ensued. 

