CDC announces recall of Kellogg's Honey Smacks over salmonella

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating a salmonella outbreak lined to a popular children’s cereal.
The CDC said they have confirmed 73 salmonella cases in 31 states, including Georgia, linked to 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.
Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 3, 2018, to May 28, 2018, the CDC said.
The recalled cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019. The “best if used by” date is on the box top.
If you have the cereal in your home, the CDC says:
- Throw out the cereal or return it for a refund.
- If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.
- Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.
The CDC said most people get sick from Salmonella within 12 to 72 hours. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}