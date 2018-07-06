Woman, 60, shot while sleeping at apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 60-year-old woman as she was sleeping.
The shooting happened at Spring Valley Apartments on Misty Waters Drive in Decatur early Friday morning.
DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News that a 60-year-old woman told officers she was sleeping when she heard a gunshot around 2:30 a.m.
She said she immediately felt pain in her right arm.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington went to the complex Friday, where she saw the bullet hole through the victim's bedroom window and shattered glass.
Shot while sleeping.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 6, 2018
That's what happened to a 60 year old woman at a Decatur apartment complex.
Hear from a witness, next at noon.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MuKQLcZ5ha
She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot to the arm.
Police said no suspects were seen and no one is in custody.
They are still investigating the shooting.
