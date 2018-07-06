Video of person being dragged by officer during protest surfaces online, APD responds

ATLANTA - All Out Atlanta has posted a protest montage on its social media pages.
Cops violently arrested protesters at a #OccupyICEATL march in Atlanta tonight. They are trying to break our movement, but we won't stop! Please support the bail fund to get them free: https://t.co/YXWAl8wvXc @OccupyICE pic.twitter.com/psxXarV8UG— AllOutATL (@AllOutAtlanta) July 5, 2018
The edited video shows a person being dragged by an Atlanta police officer before being arrested.
In all, six protesters were led away in handcuffs.
The group posted that it had been peacefully protesting immigration policy.
"We did not have to use batons, pepper spray, tasers to make the arrests. It was merely placing individuals under arrests while being resisted as we attempted to do so,” a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News.
The police department is giving its side of what happened, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
