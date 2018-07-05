Man stabbed to death after argument over beer, witnesses say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has died after being stabbed in the chest in a parking lot in south Fulton County, police say.
The stabbing happened in a strip mall on Cleveland Avenue.
Witnesses said the man and a woman, who they identified as his sister-in-law, were arguing over a beer. The man was able to make it to the American Deli where he collapsed, according to witnesses.
The man suffered a single stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police arrested the woman two blocks away and charged her with murder.
We'll have a LIVE report from the scene for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
