Man stabbed to death after argument over beer, witnesses say

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has died after being stabbed in the chest in a parking lot in south Fulton County, police say.

    The stabbing happened in a strip mall on Cleveland Avenue.

    Witnesses said the man and a woman, who they identified as his sister-in-law, were arguing over a beer. The man was able to make it to the American Deli where he collapsed, according to witnesses.

    The man suffered a single stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

    Police arrested the woman two blocks away and charged her with murder. 

