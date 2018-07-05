0 How are drivers responding to Georgia's new hands-free law?

ATLANTA - How are drivers responding to Georgia's new hands-free law? Georgia State Patrol released the first numbers Thursday.

If you look through car windows, it's easy to see that it's going to take some time for drivers to get used to the new hands-free state law.

"I just usually keep it in my cup holder which is a good distance, but I might have to get a mount now," driver Jimmy Collins said.

Driver James Matiatos has his mount and Bluetooth device. "I can do everything from this hands-free -- answer text messages, send text messages. (I) don't even have to touch the phone," he said.

RELATED STORIES

The law went into effect Sunday. Channel 2 Action News rode along with a state trooper as he pulled over drivers, giving warnings to some and tickets to others.

"There's nothing like some sort of mandate from on high to get me to put my phone down. I think that's a good thing," said driver Krystin Gilstrap.

On Thursday, the Georgia State Patrol released new numbers, just five days after the law went into effect.

So far, the State Patrol, Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division have issued 179 tickets and 795 warnings statewide. That does not take into account warnings or tickets that cities and counties have written individually.

"Hopefully, it will be a gradual change in the right direction," said Gilstrap.

"I started charging up my Bluetooth so that I stay within the law," said the Rev. Laura Davis.

The Atlanta Police Department has written 86 tickets.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.