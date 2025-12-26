Surveillance video key in deadly South Fulton gas station shooting

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed while pumping gas, and the case remains unsolved. Police are now hoping newly released surveillance video will help identify those responsible.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the shooting happened on May 1 after Nakia Davis stopped at a Shell gas station on Cascade Road.

Investigators said Davis had just left a music studio when the shooting happened.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows an SUV pulling into the parking lot. Police say three suspects got out of the SUV while the driver stayed inside.

The group approached Davis in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery.

During the encounter, Davis was shot.

Police are now working to identify the suspects involved as well as the SUV seen in the video. Investigators say any information, no matter how small it may seem, could help move the case forward.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Fulton Police Department or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, texting CSGA to 738477, online, or using the P3 Tips app.

