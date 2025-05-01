Man shot while pumping gas in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are searching for three suspects who they say shot a man early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the Publix shopping center on Cascade Road just off Interstate 285 just before 12:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot several times.
Investigators learned the man had been shot at the nearby Shell gas station.
They say three men got out of a gray Audi while the victim was pumping gas and opened fire on him.
That’s when the victim drove to the Publix shopping center.
He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.
Police have not released details on possible suspects.
