Man shot while pumping gas in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are searching for three suspects who they say shot a man early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Publix shopping center on Cascade Road just off Interstate 285 just before 12:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot several times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators learned the man had been shot at the nearby Shell gas station.

They say three men got out of a gray Audi while the victim was pumping gas and opened fire on him.

That’s when the victim drove to the Publix shopping center.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Police have not released details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group