Man wanted in woman's disappearance turns himself in after being bitten by snake, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Searchers were out Thursday in Haralson County, looking for a woman who has been missing since early June. A person of interest in her disappearance turned himself in Wednesday, but he is not talking, officials said.
Jeffrey Odom, a career criminal, according to sheriff’s investigators, is not saying a word, so investigators are not getting any help to find Jessica Earl.
Haralson County and Paulding County sheriff’s deputies have been searching for Earl since she went missing from a house along Little Circle on June 8 after arguing with Odom, the man she'd been dating.
“I can’t even tell you. I can’t even put into words how hard this has been for all of us,” said Earl's mother, Sandy King.
On Wednesday, in a stunning turn of events, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous tip.
The wanted man went to a friend’s house, who refused to harbor a fugitive and had Odom turn himself in. Odom, on the run for weeks, had been bitten on the leg by a snake and had an infection.
Odom was taken to a hospital then booked into jail. He had two bench warrants for receiving stolen property.
The career criminal was also wanted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
