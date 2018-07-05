  • 2 men seriously injured when boxes of fireworks explode at lake

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - Two men are in the hospital for burns suffered when boxes of fireworks exploded on their pontoon boat on the Fourth of July

    Austin Meyer and James Mallory were planning to create a big fireworks show on Lake Sinclair Wednesday night, but something went wrong.

    Rangers with the Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the men had anchored their boat just off shore and had already set off several fireworks when the explosion happened around 10 p.m.

    What caused the explosion and the condition of the men who were on the boat when it happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

