Fireworks may have sparked blaze that burned 3 homes, officials say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned three Dawson County homes and damaged two others early Thursday, and officials are trying to determine if Fourth of July celebrations played a role in the blaze.

“We’re not sure exactly what caused it,” said Glenn Allen, spokesmen for the state fire marshal’s office. “Fire officials believe it may have been firework-related, but we have not made that determination at this time.”

Dawson County authorities were called to the scene of the fire on Burt’s Crossing around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. By the time firefighters arrived five minutes later, three homes were “well-involved in fire,” Dawson fire Chief Danny Thompson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Additional alarms were called in, along with mutual aid response from Forsyth County,” Thompson said.

Three families, about 11 people in all, had safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters reported, Thompson said.

Crews focused their initial efforts on fire defense, working to make sure the blaze did not spread to nearby structures or additional houses. Two nearby homes sustained heat damage, but Thompson said they are still livable.

By 5 a.m., firefighters left the scene.

However, Dawson County and state fire marshal investigators are still at the homes working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Thompson said officials are in the early stages of their investigation.

Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced families.

