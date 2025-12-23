Gwinnett man barricades himself inside home after being asked about throwing something at car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A confrontation over throwing something at a car turned into a five-hour SWAT standoff on Saturday near Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police say when someone confronted 22-year-old Tyler Gray about the incident Saturday afternoon on Balvaird Drive, Gray grabbed a long gun and fired multiple shots into the air.

Neighbors shared video with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Matt Johnson that showed the heavy police presence that followed the initial call around 3:30 p.m.

Police surrounded the home where Gray had barricaded himself, according to officers.

Officers took Gray into custody just before 8 p.m.

He faces felony aggravated assault charges, among others, and he remains in jail.

One neighbor said she hopes Gray gets the help he needs.

