Gwinnett man barricades himself inside home after being asked about throwing something at car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A confrontation over throwing something at a car turned into a five-hour SWAT standoff on Saturday near Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County police say when someone confronted 22-year-old Tyler Gray about the incident Saturday afternoon on Balvaird Drive, Gray grabbed a long gun and fired multiple shots into the air.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Neighbors shared video with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Matt Johnson that showed the heavy police presence that followed the initial call around 3:30 p.m.
Police surrounded the home where Gray had barricaded himself, according to officers.
Officers took Gray into custody just before 8 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pregnant woman fighting in the ICU after husband killed in fiery Athens crash
- ‘Dangerous’ escaped DeKalb County inmates ordered Lyft to get to Florida
- 2 accused of animal abuse after multiple dead dogs found in fridges at Gwinnett County home
He faces felony aggravated assault charges, among others, and he remains in jail.
One neighbor said she hopes Gray gets the help he needs.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group