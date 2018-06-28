Georgia woman vanishes, hasn't been seen in 20 days

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman last seen leaving a home in Haralson County after what they called a domestic disagreement.
Jessica Victoria Earl, also known as Jessica Jones King, was last seen June 8 in a dispute with 36-year-old Jeffery Seth Odom, Haralson County sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joel McSwain said in a statement Monday.
Odom is wanted on separate charges of drug possession, obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials warn that Odom has a history of violence and may be armed.
Earl appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the dispute, McSwain said in the statement.
Authorities said they arrested two women who drove Odom to a home near Villa Rica last Thursday, helping him avoid arrest. Officials said the women provided potential leads about Odom’s location.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.
