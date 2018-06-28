Copperhead snake bites Alabama girl swimming in pool

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. - Apparently, snakes can be lurking anywhere – even in your swimming pool.
According to WBRC, Chappell Williams, 9, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, recently was taking a dip when a copperhead snake sank its fangs into her hand.
Her father, Reed Williams, said the snake, which likely was hiding behind the pool ladder, struck Chappell as she was climbing out of the water.
"She thought she had a scratch, but I saw the two fang marks, and I knew she'd been bitten," he told WBRC.
He spotted the snake swimming toward the steps and removed it from the pool, then killed it, he said.
Chappell, who was treated at a nearby hospital, told WBRC that she's "feeling great now" but will check the pool "about five times" before jumping in again. Her dad echoed the sentiment, saying he and the rest of the family will be "very cognizant, very vigilant about the pool."
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}