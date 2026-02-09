Federal government buys large warehouse for detention facility, metro Atlanta city says

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reportedly purchased a large warehouse that they were reportedly looking at for a future U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

That’s according to a social media post by the City of Social Circle.

The City of Social Circle has been informed by multiple sources that the sale of 1365 E. Hightower Trail has been completed. PNK no longer owns the facility; ICE is now the owner. The City of Social Circle will continue to monitor developments and will share confirmed information with the public as it becomes available. — City of Social Circle

Channel 2 Action News reported last week that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in escrow to purchase the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse.

The proposed facility could house up to 10,000 detainees, a number that would triple the small town’s population.

The plan has sparked opposition from residents and city officials who cite concerns over the town’s limited resources and the facility’s proximity to schools and churches.

Mayor David Keener expressed concern regarding the city’s ability to support a facility of that scale.

“We simply don’t have the capacity,” Keener said.

Local leaders said they were informed that if the purchase is finalized, the facility could begin housing detainees as early as April.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group