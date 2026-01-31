Could an ICE office be coming to College Park?

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The City of College Park has responded to rumors of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office opening in the city.

In a statement, a College Park spokesperson wrote:

“The City of College Park is aware of discussions regarding an ICE administrative office within our city limits. We are committed to complying with all applicable laws while remaining transparent with our residents and businesses. Our priority is sharing accurate information, dispelling misinformation, and reducing fear within our community.”

“It’s a combination of fear and anxiety. We’ve seen what’s been happening in other cities with ICE,” Chief Strategy Officer with the Southern Poverty Law Center, Seth Levi, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Levi said he believes the opening of the ICE office will intimidate the community.

“This isn’t just the immigrant community, while they’re definitely going to be the ones targeted, we’ve definitely seen in other cities, that ICE has been detaining people who are American citizens,” said Levi.

In a past statement, ICE wrote:

“Securing our nation’s borders and safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system is a primary focus of ICE officers and agents throughout the country.”

On Friday, Washington reached out to ICE for a comment on the new office but did not hear back.

“I think that’s part of the problem, is that they are not telling us what the reasons are. It kind of happened under the cloak of night and they haven’t been really forthcoming about it,” Levi explained.

Over the past few weeks, Channel 2 Action News covered several anti-ICE protests across the country and in metro Atlanta.

In Cobb County on Friday, Channel 2 Action News spoke with students who walked out of class in protest.

“It’s not fair that my mom is living her life being scared of being caught by ICE,” one student said.

City of College Park leaders said once the ICE office opens their priority is to foster “… a safe, inclusive, and economically vibrant environment for all who live, work, and do business here. As more verified information becomes available, the City will continue to communicate openly with the public."

Levi said he still has concerns.

“Just given everything that has happened with ICE and other cities were unfortunately forced to fear for the rest,” Levi said.

There is no word on where the office will be located.

