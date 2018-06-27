Toddler wanders away from daycare, mother says she was never notified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother told Channel 2 Action News she is furious after her nearly 2-year-old son wandered away from Pure Love Learning daycare run out of Christian Outreach Evangelistic Church in Riverdale.
The woman said daycare workers never called her or police until a man found the toddler walking along Highway 85.
"He said my son wandered off from the daycare and a man brought him back," the mother said after her son was returned to the facility.
