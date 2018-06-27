  • Construction worker killed after truck rolls over him, police say

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident in Paulding County, police say. 

    The accident happened at a site in the Seven Hills area off Double Branches Lane. 

    Paulding Sheriff Ashley Henson told Channel 2 Action News that the driver of a tractor trailer intended to put the truck in park, but when he exited the truck it started to roll. The truck ran over and killed him, Henson said.

    The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. 

    We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories