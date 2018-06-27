Construction worker killed after truck rolls over him, police say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident in Paulding County, police say.
The accident happened at a site in the Seven Hills area off Double Branches Lane.
Paulding Sheriff Ashley Henson told Channel 2 Action News that the driver of a tractor trailer intended to put the truck in park, but when he exited the truck it started to roll. The truck ran over and killed him, Henson said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead after car slams into tractor-trailer on I-285, police say
- Supreme Court extends Florida-Georgia water fight>
- The low cost gadgets available to help keep phone out of hands while driving
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}