2 dead in crash involving car, tractor-trailer in North Fulton County

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating what led up to a crash that left two people dead on Interstate 285.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Several lanes were shut down as crews investigated
Two people died in the crash, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Delays stretched back to Riverside Drive.
“It’s not impacting your Inner Loop commute heading between I-75 and Ga. 400,” Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum said. “No word yet when they are going to be able to reopen additional lanes or maybe have to block additional lanes. We'll continue to monitor the situation.”
